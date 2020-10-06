Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XENT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $17.06 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $557.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 436,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.