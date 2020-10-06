Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Trading 5.4% Higher

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.06. 276,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 636,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XENT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

The company has a market cap of $557.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 28.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 80,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 89,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

