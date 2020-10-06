Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

IVAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intevac in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intevac currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

IVAC stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.23. Intevac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

