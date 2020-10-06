Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) Trading 1.7% Higher

Intrinsyc Technologies Corp (TSE:ITC)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. Approximately 4,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 27,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 million and a PE ratio of -54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.75.

Intrinsyc Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ITC)

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.

