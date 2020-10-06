Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 645.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Intuit by 5.7% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Intuit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 4.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $3,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.38. 1,042,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

