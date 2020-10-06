Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 879,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,699,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 526.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,577,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,152 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 579.1% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,079,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 920,705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 62.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 639,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 245,758 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 42.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 400,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 295.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 163,376 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.