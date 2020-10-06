Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Trading 3.1% Higher

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.13 and last traded at $57.97. 209,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,700% from the average session volume of 3,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $794,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter.

