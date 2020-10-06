Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.05 and last traded at $58.05. 32,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 13,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 138.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 358.2% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 72,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

