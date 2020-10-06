Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/5/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2020 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Microsoft was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2020 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/9/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Microsoft was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2020 – Microsoft was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/10/2020 – Microsoft was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.91. 28,453,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,624,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.05. The company has a market cap of $1,592.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

