Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $10.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

ISBC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,461. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $126,000.00. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 791,461 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,896,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,124,000 after acquiring an additional 131,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 58,276 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,528,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

