IoTeX Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.22 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $32.49 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.23 or 0.04810983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057446 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032196 BTC.

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Bgogo, Coineal, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

