Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $46.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.73.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.
IOVA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.06. 888,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.97.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 178,760 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
