Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $46.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

IOVA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.06. 888,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 178,760 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

