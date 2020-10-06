IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,180.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

MNA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 69,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

