iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,516,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

