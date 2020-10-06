iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $356,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $553,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 667.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,908 shares during the period.

EAGG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.34. 80,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,606. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23.

