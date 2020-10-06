iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 256.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 871,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,824. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

