iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 278.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $337,000.

IDV stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.44. 938,607 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

