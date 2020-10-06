iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 3.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cougar Global Investments Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 505,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,639,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.24. 1,836,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.53. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.