iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Trading Up 2.9%

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)’s stock price were up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 128,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVP. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000.

