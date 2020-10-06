iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Lowered by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $389,000.

Shares of DSI traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.06. 34,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.97. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $136.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

