iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $119.58. 2,360,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

