iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,313. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.