iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $31,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.73. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

