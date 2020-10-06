iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $41,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $113.48. 569,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,576. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

