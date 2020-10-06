iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,387. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

