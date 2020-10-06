IsoRay (ISR) & The Competition Financial Comparison

IsoRay (NYSE: ISR) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare IsoRay to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IsoRay and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay $9.68 million -$3.45 million -11.06 IsoRay Competitors $1.25 billion $127.56 million -9.32

IsoRay’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IsoRay. IsoRay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IsoRay and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoRay 0 0 0 0 N/A IsoRay Competitors 1325 4208 6891 400 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.11%. Given IsoRay’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IsoRay has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

IsoRay has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IsoRay’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IsoRay and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay -35.66% -56.05% -37.61% IsoRay Competitors -681.91% -1,382.43% -24.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of IsoRay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of IsoRay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IsoRay rivals beat IsoRay on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

