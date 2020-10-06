Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,777 shares of company stock valued at $218,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Itron by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,028,000 after purchasing an additional 274,466 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Itron by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 420,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 252,591 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Itron by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 203,474 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Itron by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 404,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Itron by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after buying an additional 135,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

