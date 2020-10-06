Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,777 shares of company stock valued at $218,097. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Itron by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Itron by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

