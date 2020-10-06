IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.72. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $8,898,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.