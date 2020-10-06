J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.80.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT opened at $130.55 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average of $118.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.