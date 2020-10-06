Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading Up 5.8%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 50,660,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,390% from the average daily volume of 3,399,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 419.59% and a negative net margin of 471.04%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

