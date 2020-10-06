Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 862.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000.

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,652. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00.

