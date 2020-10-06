Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Japan Gold (CVE:JG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Japan Gold stock opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. Japan Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 million and a P/E ratio of -10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.14.

Japan Gold (CVE:JG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Japan Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on gold and copper exploration activities in Japan. As of October 24, 2018, its property portfolio consisted of approximately 17 projects covering an area of 71,529 hectares with 216 prospecting rights licenses. Japan Gold Corp. has strategic alliance with First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

