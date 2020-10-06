Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 4,500 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,682. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $220,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

