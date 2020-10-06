JD Coin (JDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $391,192.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JD Coin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JD Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00264902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00088422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.01513668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00162959 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,397,624 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.