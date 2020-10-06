JD Coin (JDC) Market Cap Reaches $3.89 Million

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges. JD Coin has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $392,581.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00261188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.01497102 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00156540 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,397,624 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

