Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CSFB

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JDEPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale started coverage on Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday.

JDEPF traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 855. Jde Peets has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

