Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NYSE JCAP opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $399.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 28.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the first quarter valued at $85,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

