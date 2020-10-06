Jetcoin Reaches Market Cap of $254,885.35 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $254,885.35 and $218,178.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.64 or 0.04828216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032174 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

