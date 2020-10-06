JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) vs. Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Head-To-Head Contrast

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares JFE and Hang Lung Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE -7.20% -0.98% -0.38% Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JFE and Hang Lung Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JFE and Hang Lung Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $34.31 billion 0.11 -$1.82 billion $0.65 10.17 Hang Lung Group $1.20 billion 2.56 $869.72 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JFE.

Volatility and Risk

JFE has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hang Lung Group beats JFE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction and the transportation industry. The Engineering segment provides engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Commercial Affairs segment processes, supplies, and sells steel products, raw steel materials, and non-ferrous metal products. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, property sales in mainland China, and Property Sales in Hong Kong. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale mall, commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also invests in various properties, including shopping mall, office, residential, serviced apartments, and carparks. Its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a mall/commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Spring City 66 in Kunming; Westlake 66; and Heartland 66 in Wuhan. In addition, the company offers car park and property management, securities trading, financial, project management, and property agency services; as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

