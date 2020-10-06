Jibrel Network (JNT) Hits One Day Volume of $586.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $586.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.14 or 0.04847905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032247 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Coinrail, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

