Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Reaches $0.0222

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $2,251.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, IDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.40 or 0.05136319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

