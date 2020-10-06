Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JMPLY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

