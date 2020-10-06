Joshua Bixby Sells 20,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $1,947,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,647.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 18th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $817,700.00.
- On Friday, September 4th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,565,200.00.
- On Friday, August 21st, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00.
- On Tuesday, August 18th, Joshua Bixby sold 46,030 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $3,571,467.70.
- On Friday, July 24th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $785,000.00.
- On Friday, July 10th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $1,923,800.00.
Fastly stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. 8,446,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 47.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 544.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 57,370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 300.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 205.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 62.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 48,481 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. BofA Securities downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.