Joshua Bixby Sells 20,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $1,947,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,647.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Friday, September 18th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $817,700.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,565,200.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Joshua Bixby sold 46,030 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $3,571,467.70.

On Friday, July 24th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $785,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $1,923,800.00.

Fastly stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. 8,446,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 47.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 544.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 57,370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 300.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 205.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 62.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 48,481 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. BofA Securities downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.