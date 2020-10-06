JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €32.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.08 ($37.74).

Shares of RNO opened at €21.78 ($25.62) on Friday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €23.35 and a 200-day moving average of €20.89.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

