JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HNNMY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

