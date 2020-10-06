Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.00

Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JGHAF shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

