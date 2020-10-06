Jupiter 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,688.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $133,879.96 and approximately $34,688.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00260397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00082402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.01503243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00155431 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

