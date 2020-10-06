Jupiter (JUP) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $148,647.83 and $22,765.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00264725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01511917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00162731 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.