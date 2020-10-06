KekCoin (KEK) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, KekCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. KekCoin has a market cap of $141,884.76 and $4.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000874 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00031677 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00028223 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020582 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.01292271 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000333 BTC.

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

